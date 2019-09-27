Comparison of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 43 1.03 52.25M 3.13 13.55 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 0.00 4.01M 2.28 11.87

Table 1 highlights WSFS Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WSFS Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 122,079,439.25% 12.9% 1.6% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 14,372,759.86% 11% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s beta is 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

WSFS Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of WSFS Financial Corporation is $47.75, with potential upside of 7.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares and 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. WSFS Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, 7.5% are Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. on 14 of the 13 factors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.