Comparison of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 28 2.93 N/A -1.60 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.67 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Wright Medical Group N.V. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Electromed Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Electromed Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Wright Medical Group N.V. and Electromed Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V. has a consensus price target of $26.75, and a 29.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares and 32.4% of Electromed Inc. shares. 0.6% are Wright Medical Group N.V.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% are Electromed Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.