Comparison of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.93 N/A 0.48 21.84 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.67 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WPX Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPX Energy Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WPX Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Laredo Petroleum Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

WPX Energy Inc. is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.24 beta. From a competition point of view, Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for WPX Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WPX Energy Inc. has a 35.62% upside potential and an average target price of $15. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 170.27% and its average target price is $7. Based on the results shown earlier, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than WPX Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WPX Energy Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 99.9%. About 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Laredo Petroleum Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.