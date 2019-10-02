Comparison of Workiva Inc. (WK) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 47 0.00 31.71M -1.09 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 68 1.15 14.47M 7.33 6.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 67,814,371.26% 534.9% -22% Stamps.com Inc. 21,133,343.07% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

Workiva Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Stamps.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Stamps.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Workiva Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Stamps.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.33 average price target and a -32.51% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Workiva Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has 60.18% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -69.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.