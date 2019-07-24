Comparison of Workiva Inc. (WK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

As Application Software companies, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 50 10.21 N/A -1.09 0.00 NIC Inc. 16 3.39 N/A 0.87 18.86

Demonstrates Workiva Inc. and NIC Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NIC Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Workiva Inc. and NIC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Workiva Inc. has a consensus target price of $44.33, and a -22.90% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Workiva Inc. and NIC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 90.8%. Insiders held 4.9% of Workiva Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of NIC Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Workiva Inc. has stronger performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Workiva Inc. beats NIC Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.