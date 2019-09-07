Comparison of Workiva Inc. (WK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

As Application Software companies, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 53 8.06 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.76 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Workiva Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $67.5 consensus price target and a 22.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Workiva Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 92%. 6.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Workiva Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats Workiva Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.