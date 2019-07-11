Comparison of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Since Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 1 363.55 N/A -0.74 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 28 1.04 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Workhorse Group Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stoneridge Inc.’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workhorse Group Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Stoneridge Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Stoneridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workhorse Group Inc. and Stoneridge Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Stoneridge Inc.’s average target price is $35.67, while its potential upside is 14.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workhorse Group Inc. and Stoneridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.3% and 98.2% respectively. About 1.9% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. -26.04% 213.35% 96.47% 120.22% -28.73% 271.21% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc. was more bullish than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Workhorse Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.