Comparison of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group Inc. 2 535.16 N/A -0.69 0.00 Lydall Inc. 22 0.51 N/A 1.64 14.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workhorse Group Inc. and Lydall Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. From a competition point of view, Lydall Inc. has a 1.89 beta which is 89.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Workhorse Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Lydall Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workhorse Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares and 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Workhorse Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Lydall Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lydall Inc.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats Workhorse Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.