Comparison of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 12.20 N/A -2.10 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 141 22.77 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Workday Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Workday Inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. Its rival MongoDB Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MongoDB Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Workday Inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively MongoDB Inc. has an average target price of $164.25, with potential upside of 16.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Workday Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.