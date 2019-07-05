Comparison of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Since Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 189 16.18 N/A -1.93 0.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Demonstrates Workday Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Workday Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Borqs Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.71 beta which makes it 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Borqs Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 34.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Workday Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.