Comparison of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 189 15.93 N/A -1.93 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 98.72 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Workday Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Workday Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 0.49% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.