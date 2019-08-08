Comparison of Woodward Inc. (WWD) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward Inc. 103 2.43 N/A 3.84 29.19 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 4 5.67 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Woodward Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

Woodward Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Woodward Inc. Its rival Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 8.2 respectively. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Woodward Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Woodward Inc. and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 29.1% respectively. Woodward Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year Woodward Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Summary

Woodward Inc. beats Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.