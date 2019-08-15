Comparison of Woodward Inc. (WWD) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

This is a contrast between Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward Inc. 104 2.38 N/A 3.84 29.19 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 0.89 N/A 0.27 29.51

In table 1 we can see Woodward Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Woodward Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Woodward Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Woodward Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s 0.32 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Woodward Inc. Its rival CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. CPI Aerostructures Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Woodward Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.2% of Woodward Inc. shares and 58.2% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Woodward Inc. shares. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year Woodward Inc. was more bullish than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Woodward Inc. beats CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.