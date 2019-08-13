Comparison of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

As Business Services businesses, WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 56 3.76 N/A 2.12 29.77 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,820 5.53 N/A 86.45 21.82

Table 1 highlights WNS (Holdings) Limited and Booking Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Booking Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. WNS (Holdings) Limited has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Booking Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Risk & Volatility

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and Booking Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 5 5 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Booking Holdings Inc. is $2049, which is potential 6.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WNS (Holdings) Limited and Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 97.3% respectively. 0.05% are WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited was more bullish than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats WNS (Holdings) Limited on 8 of the 11 factors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.