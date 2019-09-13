Comparison of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

We are comparing WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.11 N/A 0.21 29.38 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WisdomTree Investments Inc. Its rival Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 69.6% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance while Safeguard Scientifics Inc. has 35.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.