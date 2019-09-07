Comparison of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.76 N/A 0.21 29.38 Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.56 beta means WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Noah Holdings Limited which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Noah Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 76.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 79.4% respectively. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bearish than Noah Holdings Limited.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.