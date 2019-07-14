Comparison of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Since WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.10 N/A 1.16 10.23

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WisdomTree Investments Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 11.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares and 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. About 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.