Comparison of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

As Asset Management companies, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.54 N/A 0.21 31.75 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.24 N/A 0.06 261.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.