Comparison of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:IAF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 6 3.11 N/A 0.21 29.38 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.17 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is currently more affordable than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 26.95%. Insiders held roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.