Comparison of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 -1.67 69.11M 2.06 8.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 146,291,331.55% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 416,827,503.02% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.