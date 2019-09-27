Comparison of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 16.37M 0.22 62.50 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 146,291,331.55% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 4.31%. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.