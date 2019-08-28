Comparison of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 19 7.09 N/A 0.22 62.50 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.34 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Wins Finance Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 8.06% and its average target price is $5.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.06% and 37.23%. About 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.