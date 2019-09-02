Comparison of Winmark Corporation (WINA) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.54 N/A 7.37 22.94 Medifast Inc. 128 1.92 N/A 5.30 21.06

Table 1 demonstrates Winmark Corporation and Medifast Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Medifast Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Winmark Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Winmark Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Medifast Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Winmark Corporation and Medifast Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2%

Risk and Volatility

Winmark Corporation has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Medifast Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation. Its rival Medifast Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.6 respectively. Medifast Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Winmark Corporation and Medifast Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Medifast Inc. is $190, which is potential 90.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Medifast Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% are Winmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69%

For the past year Winmark Corporation had bullish trend while Medifast Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Winmark Corporation beats Medifast Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.