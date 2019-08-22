Comparison of Windstream Holdings Inc. (WIN) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Windstream Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), both competing one another are Telecom Services – Domestic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windstream Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -51.43 0.00 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 7 0.25 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Windstream Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windstream Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Windstream Holdings Inc. and Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.2%. Competitively, 1.2% are Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Windstream Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. 2.17% -6.55% -4.94% -54.84% -62.53% -52.33%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. beats Windstream Holdings Inc.

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its ILEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers consumer services, including high-speed Internet access; Internet security services; online backup services; basic local telephone services and long-distance services, as well as call waiting, caller identification, call forwarding, and other services; and video services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises, and sells and leases equipment to support its consumer high-speed Internet and voice services. It also provides services for small business comprising high-speed Internet access, online backup solution, remote tech help services, Web and audio conferencing services, managed Web design services, Web and e-mail hosting services, and fax-to-e-mail services, as well as voice services. This segment serves approximately 1.5 million residential and small business customers. The companyÂ’s Wholesale segment provides products and services to other communications services providers, such as special access services, which provide network access and transport services to end users; and fiber-to-tower connections to support backhaul services to wireless carriers. It also offers voice and data carrier services to other communications providers, as well as to larger-scale purchasers of network capacity. Its Enterprise segment provides integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection; multi-site networking services; and other data services, including cloud computing and collocation, and managed services. The companyÂ’s CLEC Consumer and Small Business segment offers integrated voice and data services, advanced data, and traditional voice and long-distance services, as well as online backup, remote IT, managed Web design, Web hosting, and e-mail services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.