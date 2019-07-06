Comparison of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

This is a contrast between Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|44
|0.90
|N/A
|8.99
|6.29
|General Finance Corporation
|9
|0.66
|N/A
|-0.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|19%
|2.8%
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|-9.2%
|-1.6%
Volatility and Risk
Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, General Finance Corporation has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 24.6%. 16.6% are Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Willis Lease Finance Corporation
|9.58%
|25.75%
|37.38%
|49.5%
|73.89%
|63.58%
|General Finance Corporation
|-6.45%
|-3.59%
|-11.23%
|-41.47%
|-16.51%
|-12.46%
For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 63.58% stronger performance while General Finance Corporation has -12.46% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats General Finance Corporation.
