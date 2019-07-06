Comparison of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

This is a contrast between Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation 44 0.90 N/A 8.99 6.29 General Finance Corporation 9 0.66 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -9.2% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, General Finance Corporation has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Willis Lease Finance Corporation and General Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 24.6%. 16.6% are Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation 9.58% 25.75% 37.38% 49.5% 73.89% 63.58% General Finance Corporation -6.45% -3.59% -11.23% -41.47% -16.51% -12.46%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 63.58% stronger performance while General Finance Corporation has -12.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats General Finance Corporation.