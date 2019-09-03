Comparison of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

This is a contrast between Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 20 0.31 N/A 2.81 6.29 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 7.34 N/A 1.27 8.81

In table 1 we can see Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 3.4% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.96 beta means Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 196.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is $22.91, with potential upside of 265.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.7%. 0.3% are Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation 6.38% -4.74% -33.36% -39.97% -64.53% -22.08% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has -22.08% weaker performance while Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has 2.38% stronger performance.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.