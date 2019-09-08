Comparison of Whitestone REIT (WSR) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

As REIT – Retail companies, Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT 13 4.17 N/A 0.51 25.10 Macerich Company 37 4.07 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Whitestone REIT and Macerich Company. Macerich Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Whitestone REIT. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Whitestone REIT is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Whitestone REIT and Macerich Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, Macerich Company’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Whitestone REIT and Macerich Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 3 0 2.75

Macerich Company on the other hand boasts of a $34.13 average price target and a 13.01% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Whitestone REIT and Macerich Company are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 0% respectively. 5% are Whitestone REIT’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whitestone REIT -0.39% 2% 1.67% -10.02% 0.31% 4% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

For the past year Whitestone REIT had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Macerich Company beats Whitestone REIT.

Whitestone REIT is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in major metropolitan areas. The firm was formerly known as Hartman Commercial Properties REIT. Whitestone REIT was founded on 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.