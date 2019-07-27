Comparison of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.58
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.32% and an $15.25 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
