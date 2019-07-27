Comparison of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.45 5.76 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.32% and an $15.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.