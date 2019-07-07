Comparison of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.58 N/A 2.45 5.76 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s upside potential is 5.16% at a $14.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.31% and 36.4% respectively. About 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93% Garrison Capital Inc. 1.02% -3.74% -6.46% -12.47% -17.85% 8.09%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.