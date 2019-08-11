Comparison of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.35 N/A 2.46 5.71 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.02 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 demonstrates WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.09% for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. with average price target of $15.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.31% and 21.9%. Insiders held 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.