Comparison of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 937 4.33 N/A 65.48 14.50 Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.69 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has a 0.45 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. and Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 42.2%. Insiders held 2.2% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. -0.66% 4.09% 5.1% 7.47% 6.36% 10.71% Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09%

For the past year White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. was less bullish than Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.