Comparison of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

As Silver companies, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 24 15.09 N/A 0.94 27.88 Pan American Silver Corp. 14 3.95 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Pan American Silver Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Pan American Silver Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pan American Silver Corp. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current beta is 0.01 and it happens to be 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pan American Silver Corp.’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Pan American Silver Corp. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Pan American Silver Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Pan American Silver Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Pan American Silver Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s upside potential is 18.30% at a $32 average target price. Competitively Pan American Silver Corp. has a consensus target price of $17.37, with potential upside of 5.21%. The results provided earlier shows that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. appears more favorable than Pan American Silver Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.1% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares and 60.9% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Pan American Silver Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. -4.71% 11.86% 23.27% 27.79% 25.94% 33.74% Pan American Silver Corp. -7.32% 21.23% 22.2% 3.19% -6.75% 4.04%

For the past year Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was more bullish than Pan American Silver Corp.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Pan American Silver Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the Huaron, Morococha, Alamo Dorado, La Colorada, Dolores, San Vicente, and Manantial Espejo mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.