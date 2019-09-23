Comparison of Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

We will be contrasting the differences between Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group Inc. 28 0.80 N/A 1.78 15.50 Iconix Brand Group Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -18.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Weyco Group Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 8.1% Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Weyco Group Inc. is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.79. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s 161.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Weyco Group Inc. are 4.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weyco Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Weyco Group Inc. and Iconix Brand Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 8.1%. About 7.6% of Weyco Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7% of Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weyco Group Inc. 3.26% 2.15% -18.65% 1.14% -20.78% -5.66% Iconix Brand Group Inc. -0.89% 6.1% -44.26% -34.07% -82.44% 11.49%

For the past year Weyco Group Inc. has -5.66% weaker performance while Iconix Brand Group Inc. has 11.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Weyco Group Inc. beats Iconix Brand Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company designs and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names. It offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals. The company wholesales its products to footwear, department, and specialty stores primarily in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13 company-owned retail stores in the United States; and an Internet business. Weyco Group, Inc. also has licensing agreements with third parties, who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets internationally. The company was formerly known as Weyenberg Shoe Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Weyco Group, Inc. in April 1990. Weyco Group, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and dÃ©cor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products, and entertainment and media services. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores, as well as through various media outlets comprising television, movies, digital, and mobile content. The company was formerly known as CandieÂ’s, Inc. and changed its name to Iconix Brand Group, Inc. in July 2005. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.