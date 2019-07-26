Comparison of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.27 The India Fund Inc. 21 62.54 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 31.55% of The India Fund Inc. shares. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% The India Fund Inc. -1.92% -5.68% -0.15% 6.34% -10.27% 0.89%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -11.88% weaker performance while The India Fund Inc. has 0.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.