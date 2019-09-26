Comparison of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.87 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Demonstrates Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Westwood Holdings Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.2% and 41.06% respectively. 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.