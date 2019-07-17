Comparison of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.60 N/A 2.26 13.27 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Westwood Holdings Group Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares and 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. shares. About 10% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Royce Global Value Trust Inc. has 2.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.93% -2.3% 4.73% 5.08% -7.54% 14.64%

For the past year Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend while Royce Global Value Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Royce Global Value Trust Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.