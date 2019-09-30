Comparison of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 3 -1.24 114.12M -0.15 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 16 0.35 17.53M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 4,137,931,034.48% 0% 0% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 112,878,300.06% -2.8% -1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 3.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.33% are Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westport Fuel Systems Inc. -0.67% 4.58% 71.68% 98% 18.8% 123.31% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Westport Fuel Systems Inc. beats Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.