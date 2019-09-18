Comparison of Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS), both competing one another are Foreign Money Center Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking Corporation 19 0.00 N/A 1.39 14.16 Credit Suisse Group AG 12 0.00 N/A 0.80 15.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Westpac Banking Corporation and Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Westpac Banking Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Suisse Group AG, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 0.8% Credit Suisse Group AG 0.00% 4.8% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Westpac Banking Corporation’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Credit Suisse Group AG’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Westpac Banking Corporation and Credit Suisse Group AG Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Suisse Group AG 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Credit Suisse Group AG is $0.65, which is potential -94.91% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of Credit Suisse Group AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Westpac Banking Corporation shares. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group AG has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westpac Banking Corporation -1.16% -1.41% -0.2% 7.09% -9.95% 12.36% Credit Suisse Group AG -3.29% 0.25% -8.42% -2.82% -23.8% 11.14%

For the past year Westpac Banking Corporation has stronger performance than Credit Suisse Group AG

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Westpac Banking Corporation beats Credit Suisse Group AG.