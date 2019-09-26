Comparison of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners LP 29 4.84 N/A 1.53 17.70 Kinder Morgan Inc. 20 3.32 N/A 1.00 20.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Western Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. Kinder Morgan Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Western Midstream Partners LP. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Western Midstream Partners LP is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Western Midstream Partners LP’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Western Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Western Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 20.63% for Western Midstream Partners LP with consensus target price of $30. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.67, while its potential upside is 6.02%. The data provided earlier shows that Western Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Kinder Morgan Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Midstream Partners LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.2% and 65.1%. Western Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63% Kinder Morgan Inc. -0.15% -1.25% 5.26% 13.99% 16.17% 34.07%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while Kinder Morgan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Western Midstream Partners LP beats Kinder Morgan Inc.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.