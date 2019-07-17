Comparison of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.44 N/A 0.86 19.66

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has an average price target of $18.25, with potential upside of 11.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. -0.99% -2.65% 1.07% 2.48% -1.11% 11.97%

For the past year Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was less bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.