Comparison of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.86 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 0.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.