Comparison of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.86
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 0.49%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.