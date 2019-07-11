Comparison of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.49 N/A 0.29 50.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.