Comparison of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.27 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 highlights Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus target price of $106.6, with potential upside of 19.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.69% and 80.5%. Competitively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.59% -0.08% 0.64% -3.74% -10.31% 3.26% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.