Comparison of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.47 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares and 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.