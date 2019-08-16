Comparison of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund