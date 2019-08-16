Comparison of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Both Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares and 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|-0.14%
|2.04%
|4.1%
|10.96%
|10.24%
|16.46%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.