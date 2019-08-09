Comparison of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.54 N/A 0.02 479.47 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.21 N/A 8.70 10.73

In table 1 we can see Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.