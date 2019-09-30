Comparison of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|2
|0.00
|10.14M
|-2.31
|0.00
Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|488,580,514.60%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
