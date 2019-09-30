Comparison of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

As Asset Management companies, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 2 0.00 10.14M -2.31 0.00

Demonstrates Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 488,580,514.60% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Jupai Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 17.34% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.