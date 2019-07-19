Comparison of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.42% and 49.92%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.