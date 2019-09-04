Comparison of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)

Both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.27
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.42% and 21% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.26%
|2.39%
|2.66%
|10.37%
|7.15%
|17.34%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
