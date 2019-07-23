Comparison of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

Since Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. was more bullish than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.